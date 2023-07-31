Isolated from rest of the world, Tristan da Cunha Island home to only 250 people

Isolated from the rest of the world, Tristan da Cunha Island is home to only 250 people. However, as per the latest data released on 7th July 2023, the population of the island is only 234. As per data available on Wikipedia, the population of Tristan da Cunha Island the population was 293 as per the 2016 census.

There are many places in the world where tourists visit during vacations. Some people prefer to go to hill stations or beaches while others prefer to go to islands.

The beauty of an island surrounded by sea water is different and unique while the scene is picturesque. Yet, some islands are beautiful and very special and mysterious. Such a mysterious island which is completely different from all other islands in the world is Tristan da Cunha. This is one of the lowest populated places of the world.

Tristan Da Cunha Island is isolated from the rest of the world. It is the most remote part of the world inhabited by only a few people.

As per reports, Portuguese explorers discovered this place in 1506. Separated from rest of the world, this Island is located in the South Atlantic Ocean, about 2787 km away from Cape Town, South Africa.

Reportedly, a few British soldiers along with some civilians moved to this island in the year 1816. There were children and women were also among them. The British soldiers were stationed on this island to prevent Napoleon Bonaparte from St. Helena.

When the situation improved, some soldiers and civilians made this Island their home. As of 2018, the island had 250 permanent residents with British Overseas Territory citizenship.

There is no airstrip to reach this island, it is only accessible by boat. To go to this island, one has to travel for 6 days from South Africa. The Tristan Da Cunha Island is very beautiful. Residents living here keep this place clean. The aim of these inhabitants is to live in peace and separate from the rest of the world.