Huge anaconda ‘caught in India’, watch scary video

A huge anaconda has been ‘caught in India’. This is what a recent video has suggested. The video is all about a huge snake which seems like an anaconda. The video this huge reptile has gone viral with netizens filling the comment box with their thoughts.

As we can see in the video a very large snake, which seems to be an anaconda is trying to make it free from the grip of a rope that is tied to its head. While the snake trying to move its body something big is clearly seen inside it’s belly. Perhaps the anaconda has gulped something big. As per the caption of this Instagram video, the snake has been caught in India.

Instagram user Jim Harvey posted video of this huge snake to Instagram on the handle @Harvharvington and wrote in the caption, “The size of this snake caught in India. After being posted on October 21, the video has so far garnered a huge 247,722 likes.

Not only this, but the video has also earned a number of comments. Many Insta users have enquired about the prey that the snake has eaten. A user wrote, “Somebody inside him,” while another user asked, “Who is in It’s stomach.”

Some other users felt that the huge reptile should be killed immediately. A user wrote, “Kill it, immediately,” while another use wrote, “People talking about “how cruel” and “poor snake”. Please, that thing would squeeze the life out of you without thinking twice. I say kill it! It’s a danger to people and human lives come first!”

Yet another user commented, “For everyone saying let it go. Yeah we will on your yard,” while anther user wrote, “He’s been eating the whole village.”

Yet another user quipped, “I say we turn that bad boy loose in the white house and let him fill his belly with worthless politicians! Now there’s a plan!”