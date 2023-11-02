Komodo dragon vomiting large snake video goes viral, watch

A komodo dragon vomiting a large snake was seen in a recent video that has gone viral now. This process of regurgitation of food adopted by some animals is said to be to lighten their body weight so that they can divert their energy from digestion.

Posted by user natureismetal to Instagram the post has already grabbed a huge 41,433 likes within just two days of its posting to this social media platform.

The user explained the process in the caption and wrote as follows:

“The regurgitation of food in the face of threat is a mechanism employed by certain animals to lighten their body weight, thus enabling a quicker escape from predators, or to divert their energy from digestion and kick it over to evasion. Komodo dragons and the vast majority of snakes exhibit this behavior as a means to allocate more energy towards escaping a predator when threatened

The rapid expulsion of a recently ingested meal can offer a critical advantage in speed or energy conservation, yet it’s not the sole reason animals like the Komodo dragon might regurgitate a hefty, singular feast resembling a 40-pound dinosaur tail (I think that’s a moray, could be wrong though).

For example, if the meal was very large (check) or the dragon has trouble digesting it, regurgitation provides immediate relief and a chance to take another swing at it. Once the food is on the outside again, it gives the dragon an opportunity to maybe break off a smaller chunk and eat that instead of the whole kit and caboodle.

Over the years, I’ve seen komodo dragons swallow some insane things, but this is the first time I’ve seen one ask for a refund. Hopefully, we all have a better understanding of the potential whys.”

Reacting over the video and the explanation netizens came up with their views. Many of them wanted to know which animal attacks a komodo dragon. A user wrote, “My question is who’s hunting a damn Komodo Dragon.”

“I’m curious to know exactly what predators do Komodo’s have? What animal out there is hunting for Komodo Dragons?” another user commented.

Watch the video here: