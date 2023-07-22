How female bears choose their mates, watch

A recent video featured a fierce fight between two bears. Ironically, the fight was for a female bear. The video has gone viral on social media.

Instagram user natureismetal posted the video merely three days ago to its Insta handle and within such a short span the clip has already garnered more than 1.5 lakh likes. The video shows how female bears choose their mates.

We can see in the video that a male bear is trying to have physical relation with a female bear. However, the two were interrupted by a third bear to whom it did not go well. And he attacks the male bear. And the fight goes on. No doubt, the bottom line is whoever would win the fight, the female bear will be his.

The Instagram user natureismetal posted the video and captioned it as follows: “Ever wondered how female bears choose their mates? It’s not exactly cut and dry, as in the first five seconds of this clip, she looks to have already chosen. But at the end of the day it’s not about charm or ravishing good looks, but a raw display of power and strength. Males fight fiercely for the right to be with a female, and these contests are anything but gentle.

The battles can last a while, leaving the contenders bruised, exhausted and in this case, ripped wide open. But for the winner, it’s all worth it in the end. The female bear, safely observing from a distance, is bound by nature’s law to select the victor. In the wild, the strongest, most dominant male correlates to the strongest most dominant genes, and thats really all that counts. While we may struggle to pick the winner, she has no trouble making her choice.

This is mate selection in its most primal form, a brutal, yet fascinating spectacle of nature’s selection process.”

And the video earned a number of interesting comments.

A user commented, “The real story is the female took off and found a more interesting, soft spoken male who validates her feelings and makes great pasta..”

And another user quipped, “At least let him finish bro.”

Yet another user commented, “Imagine you’re about to get it in with your girl and some dude burst into your bedroom door and now you have to fight him butt ass naked. That’s basically what just took place.”

