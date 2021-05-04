Hilarious memes and funny jokes flooded Twitter on Tuesday after the Indian Premier League (IPL) was suspended indefinitely. As of now, there is no surety as to when the Indian Premier League will resume.

The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capital’s veteran spinner Amit Mishra tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season, with immediate effect,” the statement read.

UPDATE: The Indian Premier League Governing Council (IPL GC) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in an emergency meeting has unanimously decided to postpone IPL 2021 season with immediate effect. Details – https://t.co/OgYXPj9FQy pic.twitter.com/lYmjBId8gL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 4, 2021

“The BCCI does not want to compromise on the safety of the players, support staff and the other participants involved in organising the IPL. This decision was taken keeping the safety, health and well-being of all the stakeholders in mind,” it added.

