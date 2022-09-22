Heartwarming! Firefighter’s sweet gesture towards blind boy wins hearts: Watch

Many videos are making rounds over the internet. Some are sweet, some are shocking, and yet others are simply tearjerkers. For today’s daily dose of wholesome there is a very sweet video that is certain to bring a huge smile on your face. This heartwarming video shows a firefighter letting a blind boy touch and feel all over his uniform and his equipment so that he is able to “see” him.

The video was posted on Instagram by a page called @goodness_movement. Since being shared a day ago, the video has amassed over 2 lakh likes, and many more comments.

The video shows a small boy interacting with a firefighter.

Information about the interaction is inserted into the video itself. The boy is blind. It seems he and his friends have gotten the chance to interact with some firefighters. Everyone seems to be having a great time in the background. However, since the boy obviously cannot see, the trip could have been a downer for him. That was not the case, thanks to a kind-hearted fireman. The boy, who knew what a fireman was and what they did, was able to “see” a fireman as well.

In the video, the boy can be seen eagerly feeling the fireman to figure out what they looked like. He ran his hand over his uniform and various equipment, stopping at times to ask what some of the instruments did. The fireman was also very gentle with him and explained everything he was curious about with a lot of patience.

Watch the heart-touching video here:

While it is obvious that firemen have a very dangerous and time-sensitive job and are applauded by people, this gesture of this particular one has won hearts over the internet. Netizens lauded his patience and compassion for the small kid, and praised him for making the young boy feel included. There were many positive comments in the video where the firefighter lets the blind boy feel him.