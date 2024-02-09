Hairstyle with horse headgear video goes viral, watch

Hairstyle with horse headgear video has gone viral. In a recent video that has been shared on social media, a hair artist was seen doing hairdo of a girl. The hairstyle that is on the making is a unique one. The hair artist has fixed a horse as the headgear. And the video of this rare style factor has gone viral.

X user ‘The Best’ shared the said video in the handle @ThebestFigen on yesterday and merely in a day it has approximately garnered 250k views. ‘Hair art’, is the caption of the video.

We can see that a girl is sitting and the hair artist, a boy is styling her hair. He has put a headgear which looks like a horse. And the hair artist is seen styling and trimming the hair tips that have come out of the upper neck portion of the horse like gear. Though the hairdo looks good it definitely is rare and new for many.

Besides a huge number of views the post has also earned a number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them:

Now that’s some serious hair-raising artistry right there!

artist has really gone all out, using the medium of hair to create an intricate design that looks almost like a 3D sculpture or a work of modern art.

Just when you think you seen it all, along comes a model with Mr Ed perched on their head

If you don’t have enough hair to do this then we can’t date

Time to get a new haircut

Ponytail taken to the next level

The horse is over on!!

