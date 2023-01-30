Groom’s friends dance to Besharam Rang song, leaves Internet in splits

Weddings are incomplete without dance, it adds to the celebrations and allows everyone to express their joy more freely. However, nowadays people are coming up with more creative ways of bringing fun to the festivities, and needless to say, the takes are going crazy viral on the Internet. Such an amazing dance performed by the groom’s friend to ‘Besharam Rang’ from Shah Rukh Khan’s latest hit film Pathaan has left netizens in splits.

A clip where the groom’s friends dance to Besharam Rang song was shared on Instagram by twisterweddingchoreography. The footage shows the groom named Angad Chadha, and his boy squad making a killer entry on the dance floor while the groovy track plays in the background. The boys even tried to imitate the hook step of the song originally performed by Deepika Padukone.

The text in the video reads, “When Besharmi is the new trend.”

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twisters Wedding Choreography (@twistersweddingchoreography)

So far, the video has garnered more than 2 million views and tons of comments. Instagram users flocked to the comment section to express their joy after seeing the clip.

One person wrote, “Deepika ki agli 7 pushte Sharma gayi (Deepika’s upcoming seven generations are embarrassed). Another user commented, ‘Tauba tauba. esi family mujhe bhi chahiye i want to join them (O god, I too want such a family).”

A third person joked, “Sab ki andr ki aurat bahir agai hae. Ab dekhna ye hae kis ki adaa katilana thi (Everyone’s feminine side came out, now it is to see who’s moves were killer). And a fourth person commented, “Loved the peformance ..made my day. Deepika ki jagah tum log Bollywood me le lo (You guys need to replace Deepika in Bollywood).”