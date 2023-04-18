Watch how making fun turns violent during wedding, video goes viral

Time and again videos of different events, occasions and people become viral on different social media platforms. Several funny and shocking videos related to weddings also do rounds on the internet.

One such old video has resurfaced on the internet and is massively going viral as the social media users are liking and sharing it. One Arhant Shelby has shared the video on Twitter.

In this video, you can see that the bride and groom are sitting on the stage. Then the bride’s sister and brother reach the stage to bless the newly married couple. But her brother stood behind the groom and shakes his hat holding it, then the groom starts smiling.

The groom keeps on laughing even though his brother-in-law repeatedly does it. Later, he gives a currency note to the groom and the groom takes it. After this, he pulls the groom’s cheeks with great force, in this, the groom gets angry and starts slapping him.

However, the relatives present there and the bride herself intervened and pacified the duo. A video of the event has gone viral. Watch the viral video of the groom slapping a man for making fun of him: