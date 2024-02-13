Grieving families in China using AI to digitally ‘resurrect’ the dead!

Grieving families in China reportedly using Artificial Intelligence to ‘resurrect’ their deceased relatives. Such incidents are making the round across internet.

Hangzhou Daily has reported that people taking help of AI to ‘resurrect’ their dead relatives. And this practice has gained popularity in the last few months. Even, there are professional service providers available. As per reports, a client is required to pay in between 5,000 to 10,000 Chinese yuan (Approximately Rs 58,000 to Rs 1.16 lakh) to avail this service.

So, what the input is required to get this service. The grieving family/ relatives need to provide an image (preferably a digital image) and audio sample of the deceased. The more input a family can provide, the service will be better. An AI firm, which provides such service, reportedly said that it can create an avatar of the deceased from as short as a 30 seconds of audiovisual material containing the image and voice of the deceased.

The service providers then will use AI services and create a digital bot of the deceased person. It will enable the family to see the deceased person speaking something as an image and they can hear the robotic voice of him.

Reportedly, an AI firm said that using the technology a basic avatar of the deceased can be created which would able to mimic the thinking and speech patterns of the deceased.

This reported service although can’t bring back a dead man alive, grieving family still taking its help so that they can at least get a digital avatar of their loved one, who is although not alive, can talk to them in a robotic voice. (Though whatever it would say is based on the inputs provided to create the bot).

This technological advancement may sound bizarre, however, reportedly, many grieving families in China are spending money to get such service because at least they can feel a digital presence of their loved one who is no more.