Watch what happens when elephant tries to enter inside bus

Several videos of animals go viral on the internet. Now, a video of an elephant is doing rounds on different social media platforms. In the video, an elephant can be seen trying to enter a passenger bus.

IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra shared the 14-second clip on his Twitter handle on October 22. “Everyone wants to reach home as soon as possible during the Diwali holidays,” reads the caption of the post translated into English.

In the video, the elephant can be seen stopping a bus. As the driver of the bus slowed down the vehicle, the jumbo stuck its trunk inside the bus as if it was trying to get in it.

Till the filing of this story, as many as 140.9K Twitter users had viewed the viral clip while it has 162 Retweets, 20 Quote Tweets and 1,505 likes.

Hundreds of people of have given comments below the video. “The Elephant clearly stopped the bus and tried to get into it. Perhaps, he has the soul of a villager trying to get back home,” said a Twitter user.

“It seems the elephant is eagerly join the ride into the bus,” added another user.

Watch the viral video here: