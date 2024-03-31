Elderly woman bows down to Pilot on flight to Ayodhya, Calls her Goddess Laxmi

In a new viral video of an incident inside a plane, a woman was seen bowing to the pilot and calling her Goddess Laxmi. The flight was on the way to Ayodhya. The netizens are praising the pilot’s humbleness and the elderly woman’s kindness.

The viral video was shared by the pilot Teena Goswami, on her Instagram page @pilot_mommy. The video shows the elderly woman entering the plane and bowing down to the pilot and the crew member. Meanwhile, the pilot stops her and lifts her up then they were seen talking to each other. But the audio of the conversation has been replace with music in the video.

However, the text in the video reads that the pilot was flying to Shree Ayodhya Dham when she saw the elderly woman entering the airplane bowing down to all the stairs with respect. She said in our Bhartiya Sanatan Culture Betiya is our Laxmi. The woman gave many blessing to the pilot and the crew members. The pilot said that she is very proud of their culuture.

Check the full video here:

The video, which was captioned, “Our Bhartiya Culture,” has already gone viral on the social media platform. It has already gathered more than 3 million views and received over 518,000 likes and thousands of comments from social media users.

Commenting on the video one user wrote, “Heart touching reel.” While another wrote, “When culture meets humanity, the atmosphere becomes divine. It’s great to see your nice gesture,” “Proud of you Teena,” commented a third user.

Another Instagram user said he is proud of Indian women and commented, We just witnessed two beautiful sides of our culture. One being old & mature still bows down with admiration & respect, and the other who is successful & modern, appreciates & hugs with respect. I love my Indian women. Proud!”