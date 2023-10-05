e bike explosion in Sydney: 2 narrowly escape, watch shocking video

Two persons narrowly escaped as the battery of an e bike exploded at a hostel in Sydney of Australia on Wednesday. The video of the incident was later shared on X platform which has gone viral now.

As we can see in the video two persons are evacuating a room when a fireball suddenly erupting through the doorway. The fire was caused by the lithium-ion battery explosion, reports say. The occurrence was caged in the CCTV footage of the hostel which was shared later by the Fire and Rescue NSW.

Reportedly, over 70 backpackers were immediately evacuated following the fire accident. Though, the two men escaped, the fire quickly spread engulfing the hallway. One of the two men, aged 20, sustained minor burns to his leg and was treated at a hospital.

Reportedly, firefighters rushed to the scene extinguished the blaze. However, by then, the fire had already caused significant damage to the building.

Shared by Fire and Rescue NSW to X platform on October 4, the post has gone viral earning 61.4k views as of now. The post was captioned, “Two backpackers made a lucky escape from a Lithium-ion battery fireball at a hostel in Darlinghurst, Sydney this morning. It’s believed an e-bike exploded.”

The post garnered a good number of comments where the netizens wanted to know whether the battery that exploded was branded or cheap dodgy brand products.

Here are some of the comments:

The interesting bit will be what brand the scooter was and was it the original battery. There’s possibly a tendency to buy cheap escooters that don’t meet Australian standards when you’re a young traveller in another country.

Any chance of an update as to brand and condition of this e-bike? If cheap and dodgy brand, this should be highlighted, as it’s a known risk and is jumped on by anti-micro-mobility peeps who hate EVs. If previously undamaged and a reputable brand, they should be named too.

And the think tanks want to stop petrol

Any money says they tampered with it and ramped up the amps or/and installed a dodgy battery.

Why is the bike inside of the hotel?

