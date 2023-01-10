Door of Russian plane opens mid flight, Incident caught on camera

In a horrifying incident, a Russian plane door burst open. This resulted in the luggage and goods flying into the air. The incident was reported to be from an An-26 plane, belonging to IrAero. The aircraft was en route to Magadan on Russia’s Pacific coast, from the Siberian city of Magan. The plane had taken off at a temperature of minus 41 degree celcius.

The incident of the Russian plane door opening mid flight, was captured on camera. A video of the incident was shared on Twitter. In the video, a man can be seen showing the opened door of the plane. A curtain on the rear door of the plane was flapping continuously in the video. The scene indeed looks terrifying. It was shared by a handle named Oriannalyla. Take a look at the video here:

✈️ Nothing unusual: in Russia, the door of the plane opened right during the flight at an altitude of several kilometers An-26, flying from Magan to Magadan, suddenly depressurized – judging by the video, which was filmed by one of the passengers, the back door was half opened. pic.twitter.com/GdBFdHdRML — Oriannalyla 🇺🇦 (@Lyla_lilas) January 9, 2023

The plane was carrying a total of 31 members. While 25 were passengers, six of them were crew members. None of the members in the plane were hurt during the incident. The plane had to circle back and make a landing at Magan. The airline IrAero said in a statement that the accident occurred due to the high altitude of 2800-2900 metres. Further investigation on the matter is underway. Officials have said that the matter would be inspected carefully.