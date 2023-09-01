Dog skimboarding on water video goes viral, watch

The video of a dog skimboarding easily on the water has gone viral lately. In the video it was seen that the dog runs for a small distance and then gets onto the skimboard gliding across the water surface.

Posting to Instagram, user minibullrufus captioned the video, “A little throw back to where it all began.” Shared on Instagram in last April, the post has so far garnered a huge 305189 likes.

As we can see in the video, the master and the dog is seen in a River. The man then throws the skimboard into the water when the dog runs fast on the water and hops on the skimboard gliding across the water like an avid human.

And the video earned a few interesting comments.

A user commented, “Ok this is the coolest thing I’ve seen a dog learn/ love. 1. Skim boarding 2. Skateboarding 3. Surfing.”

“I know dogs love doing funny stuff like their humans, but how do you even get started on this kind of training? Did your dog just look at you and said oh shit that’s cool let me chase that board and jump on top?,” another user wrote in the comment box.

Yet another user quipped, “How are there no Karen’s and Ken’s saying that this is animal abuse! Lol! Finally everyone can agree this is excellent!!!”