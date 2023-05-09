Doctor climbs onto pregnant woman’s stomach, ‘pulls baby’s head off ‘ during childbirth

Advertisement

In a bizarre incident that took place on May 1, a Brazilian doctor allegedly pulled a baby’s head off after climbing onto a pregnant woman’s stomach. Reportedly, the matter took place at the Hospital das Clinicas da UFMG in the Santa Efigenia area of Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

As per the reports, after the incident, the hospital tried to pressure the family of the dead baby into signing documents that would cover up what really happened.

The mother of the baby girl, Ms Santos said to the police that she was taken to the hospital on April 24 after concerns were raised over her high blood pressure. A week later, doctors induced her labour.

During the delivery, an unnamed obstetrician allegedly called the girl’s father into the room to observe the procedure alongside Ms. Santos’ mother.

According to the father, he witnessed his daughter blink and her lips move as she was born. This indicates that she was alive and well during the time of labour.

However, the doctor allegedly climbed onto the mother’s belly and “ripped off the child’s head,” reads the police report.

The family further added that they were later approached by a social worker who told them that the hospital would cover the costs of the baby’s funeral if they would agree to sign the documents that contained certain conditions.

These documents allegedly stated the autopsy of the child had been performed at the hospital, that the child’s body had already been examined, and that the body “would not be forwarded to the Legal Medical Institute (IML)” for analysis.

The family’s lawyer has said that the parents refused to sign the papers and filed a complaint with the police. Reportedly, the baby’s body was then sent to the IML for further examination.

Speaking to Itatiaia, the hospital shared its condolences for the baby’s tragic death and said that it “deeply regretted” the case. They further said that they would “make every effort to investigate the facts” as they waited for the autopsy report.

The baby’s body was reportedly due for release to the parents on May 8 so it can be buried.

