Dhoni flying plane? Netizens confused, watch viral video

Dhoni flying plane? Netizens are confused over a video footage where cricket legend Ms Dhoni or his look alike is seen first talking to an air hostess. Later, an announcement is heard where the voice resembles that of Dhoni a lot. The video has gone viral.

As we can see in the video a man in the dress code of a private plane pilot is talking to an Air hostess at the cock pit. This man completely looks like cricket legend Ms Dhoni. Of course, the man seen in the video might not be Dhoni while it might be his look-alike who completely looks like him. Of course, in this age of technology, it could be a creation using latest technology or Artificial Intelligence.

We are not sure who is actually is the man. However, after some moment a voice is heard that is the announcement by the pilot that we generally hear in the flight before the journey. And this voice also is like that of Dhoni. And thus netizens are confused whether Dhoni has taken up the new assignment of a pilot. Coincidentally, Dhoni handed over the CSK captainship to Ruturaj Gaikwad yesterday after a long standing tenure. And hence netizens and Dhoni’s fans have speculated many things over whether the man in the video is Dhoni or someone else.

An X user named Abhishek posted the video on his X handle yesterday and within merely one day the video has already garnered more than 545k views. The caption of the post reads, “Bhai ye dhoni hai? Voice bhi uski hai, helicopter ki jagah plane uda raha? 2024 is lucky.”

The post has earned a number of interesting comments. Check.

“Ye kis line me agaye Mahi bhai. Helicopter ke jagah airplane mein?”

“Cleartrip Advertisement???”

“Ai for sure”

“Ab plane tuk tuk chlega”

“plane ki to ticket pehle hi collect ho jaati hai fir kya kaam?”

“This is your captain speaking… Sunte hi calm ho gaya.”

“Dhoni bhai ke flight ka schedule kya hai? Kabhi bhi ready for takeoff?”

“Dhoni’s got that star power, even in the cockpit!”

“Dhoni bhai ka apna flight, sach mein? Kya kamaal ki baat hai”

Watch the video here: