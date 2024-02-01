Dating and Relationship explained in textbook of Class 9
Dating and Relationship has been explained in a chapter of the text book for Class 9. This fact came to light after the page displaying the chapter was shared on social media.
Dating and Relationship has been explained in a chapter of the text book for Class 9. This fact came to light after the page displaying the chapter was shared on social media.
A user by the name Khushi shared the photo of the chapter on social media platform X and wrote the caption, “9th class textbooks nowadays.”
The post earned a huge number of views besides a few interesting comments.
“next chapter : how to deal with breakups,” commented a user.
“Incredible! Which board is this? CBSE, ICSE or State board,” asked another user in the comment box.
Yet another user commented, “Send me the book I need to read the whole chapter.”
“This happens in CBSE board only here our teachers skipped the reproduction chapter,” commented another user.
9th class textbooks nowadays 🥰🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/WcllP4vMn3
— khushi (@nashpateee) January 30, 2024