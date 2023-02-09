Crocodiles surround man on ladder, Internet terrified: Watch

A specific set of guidelines must be followed in order to get quality results for the work we conduct. Many a times we have to travel to hostile locations as the work is so demanding. This could be the result of several factors, including severe weather, topography, and language. But occasionally, something strange and perilous would appear, and it might literally occur in the midst of nowhere. In light of it, a video of a man has gone viral in the social media.

The video showcases a man on a step ladder leaning against a frail tree trunk and just a few feet below are a bunch of crocodiles. The man can be seen holding onto the tree tightly as a few of the crocodiles that are nearby are causing the ladder to sway.

The terrifying clip was shared by a Twitter page named @ViciousVideos with a caption that reads,” OMG.”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly petrified by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” Be more careful next time.” Another commented,” Yep he’s in trouble.” A third comment read,” Call in chopper gunner.” A fourth wrote,” I don’t understand what is going on here. Why is he at the top of the ladder purposely shaking it in the middle of a bunch of alligators he apparently just fed?”

