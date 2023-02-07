Video of buck saving itself from crocodile in river goes viral: Watch

The Internet is always flooded with stuff that will catch the attention of online users. Especially videos of nature are the ultimate source of happiness and are most loved by netizens. But many a times nature becomes very scary and there are videos shared online that reminds us just that. Here is one such scary video we have for you featuring a buck and a crocodile.

The video opens up with a buck swimming. At first it isn’t clear that the animal is swimming for its life. However, as the camera captures a crocodile swimming behind it, it becomes clear. It can be seen that the crocodile chases the creature for some time, and then the reptile eventually catches the buck and drags it below water. However, the animal persists in its efforts and finally, it kicks the crocodile with its hind legs and flees. The video concludes with the buck reaching the riverbank.

The terrifying clip was shared by a director named Vinod Kapri on Twitter with the caption that reads, “A TOP class climax!”

Take a moment to look at the video here:

A TOP class climax !

🥰 pic.twitter.com/17jDM9cNpY — Vinod Kapri (@vinodkapri) February 6, 2023

The video was an instant hit as it went viral almost immediately after getting shared. So far, the video has garnered tons of likes and comments. Highly petrified by the video, netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

One user wrote,” This buck is a real warrior, it’s just spectacular how he swims and kicks the crocodile.” Another commented,” The croc’s speed is shocking. Thank God for the antelope’s instincts to jump at the end to free himself from the water. That was one determined croc. Unbelievable.” A third comment read,” Both the croc and the deer were MOVING! Unbelievable how hard the deer was swimming!” A fourth wrote,” You can’t outswim a croc, but this antelope was very lucky to escape!”

