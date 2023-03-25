Cobra Vs Indian Monitor lizard: Watch how Muraliwale Hausla rescues them from abandoned well

In the rarest rescue operation, noted snake rescuer Muraliwale Hausla, rescued a cobra and an Indian Monitor lizard from an abandoned well in an Uttar Pradesh village.

On being informed Hausla along with his team reached Kasganj village of Etah in Uttar Pradesh and rescued an Indian spectacled cobra and an Indian monitor lizard.

In the 13.11-minute long video, which has been shared on his official YouTube channel ‘Murliwale Hausla,’ he can be seen interacting with the locals to get detailed information about the snake and the Indian monitor lizard, which were spotted in a dry and abandoned well.

Using his 23 years of experience, Muraliwale Hausla rescues both the reptiles safely and released the in a forested area.

Hausla also appealed not to kill the reptiles but to inform the rescuers about them so that their lives can be saved.

Watch the video here: