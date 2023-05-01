China man loses Job, Rs 73 lakh compensation for misusing sick leave!

Advertisement

A man from China reportedly lost his job and lost compensation to the tune of approximately Rs 73 lakh for going on a vacation after taking a sick leave.

The man, reported as Xu Moumou had sought a paid leave in the year 2019. However, his higher authority rejected the application due to huge work pressure then.

As he could not get the leave, but had already planned and booked ticket for a holiday, he applied for a 14-day sick leave. Reportedly, he also filed medical certificate in which he had been advised to take rest. This trick worked well and he was allowed the sick leave.

Yet, reportedly, to his misfortune, one of his colleagues saw him in the Airport and informed it to the employer company. The company fired him. But Xu later lodged a case in this matter in which the Court asked the company to pay him compensation of Rs 73 lakh for illegally firing him.

However, the company then went for an appeal in the higher Court which ordered that his company to carry on with the termination and withhold the compensation of approximately Rs 73 lakh that he was supposed to get.