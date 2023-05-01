You might be acquainted with cute and cuddly puppies or kittens or even calves, but have you ever seen a newly-hatched King Cobra? A short clip that is doing rounds on the Internet shows a newly hatched cobra breaking from its shell, and it is strangely adorable.

Shared on Instagram by a user named ‘Peeper,’ the videos feature a person holding a cobra egg in their hand while the little reptile stretches out from inside of it.

It may be scary to see a full-grown snake flicking its tongue, but the baby cobra doing so while rocking its body back and forth is a sight to behold.

Take a look:

Seeing a newborn having such agility, netizens expressed mixed reactions to the clip showcasing an amazing sight of nature.

While some were amazed by the clip, others jokingly called it scary. One person wrote, “It’s about 13 seconds away from learning how to kill” and another user commented, “Sing it with me…Duuumb ways to die!”

A third comment read, “If venomous, why so boopable” and a fourth person informed, “The venom of hatchlings is as potent as that of the adults.”

Along with an array of comments, the video has garnered more than 1 million views.

According to National Geographic, King Cobras can grow up to 18 feet long and their venom is powerful enough to kill an elephant.

However, albeit their intimidating persona, cobras can be quite nurturing as they are the only snakes that are known to build nests for their eggs. This shows that they have a familial side too.