Buffaloes swimming in water-bodies can be a common sight in a country-side or sub-urban India. But a buffalo swimming underwater is quite unusual to witness. An old video in which a buffalo swims underwater like a professional swimmer has become viral once again on Twitter and is breaking the internet.

The video has been shared by the official Twitter handle of Science girl. “So this is why they’re called water buffalo….’’ is the caption of the video.

So this is why they’re called water buffalo…. pic.twitter.com/SbEiMRKvnb — Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) January 13, 2021

The viral video has received 470 retweets and 2800 likes till now. The twitterati were fascinated by the beauty of the picture. A user said “Wow! I’ve never seen that before…” while another wrote “Gayi Bhais Pani Mein.”