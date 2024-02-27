Buck makes incredible escape from Cheetah, watch viral video

A buck made an incredible escape while it was being haunted by a cheetah. It was seen in a recent video that has gone viral on social media. Though according to the post on Instagram the attacker has been described as a leopard, in the comment section many users claimed that it is a cheetah.

Posted by user latestkruger to Instagram on January 20, the post has so far amassed a huge number of views to the tune of more than 141k so far. The caption of the post reads, “Buck makes an incredible escape while being hunted by a leopard from Shannen Schlooz.”

We can see in the video that a cheetah (or leopard) launches an attack on two bucks. One of the preys makes a speedy escape by running for its life and passes along the foreground of the camera. And the other buck, which was almost grabbed by the predator, manages to make an incredible escape by offering a quick kick which could be proved lethal. Anyway both the animals make it to save their lives.

The post not only earned a number of views but also garnered a number of interesting comments. Many users in the comment section described the attacker as a cheetah.

“For me this is a Cheetah and not Leopard,” commented a user while another wrote, “It’s a cheetah.”

“Buck? Leopard? Who runs this account?!” asked another user in the comment box.

“The buck took off like USAIN BOLT,” quipped another user in the comment box.

Yet another user commented, “I thought it was a cheetah but it’s a leopard for sure.”

Watch the video here: