Brown bread making video goes viral, netizens get angry

A video showing how brown bread is made in a factory has gone viral while netizens have come up with comments showing their anger. The video clip has been shared on Instagram where users have raised points showing their dissatisfaction about the process shown in the video.

Instagram user thefoodiehat shared the video on his handle and captioned, “This is how brown bread is made.”

If we go through the comments, it seems many people who were thinking brown bread is healthier, get disheartened after watching the video.

As we can see in the video, brown bread is being made in a factory. A man was seen adding a brown liquid in a revolving vessel. Later, other ingredients like oil, sugar, salt etc. are poured to the vessel. Then it was seen that a worker is making the dough to give it a safe that can be put in a mould. Then it was sent for baking, slicing and polythene wrapping.

Instagram users came up with comments raising doubt about the process. A user wrote, “Brown bread ke naam pe colour mix kiya jaa raha hai aur atta ki jaga maida daal rahe hai.” He alleged that in the name of brown bread, colour is being mixed while in place of flour, maida is being used.

Another user doubted and wrote, “What’s that used Engine Oil.”

Yet another user quipped, “Secret masala – engine oil.”

“Maida bread but just brown in COlor,” commented another user.

And a user also wrote that the people who were thinking brown bread is healthy, they might get disheartened. He commente, “Jinko brown bread healthy options lgta tha unka Dil Tut gya hoga.”

“Seriously, I thought brown bread was healthy but now I will never eat brown bread in my entire life,” another user vowed in the comment box.

“It’s caramel food colour. I’ve seen them make brown bread like this. Shocking,” another comment to the post reads.