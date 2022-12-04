Bride dies after getting heart attack on wedding stage, moments before her death captured on camera; Watch

In an unfortunate incident, a bride reportedly died after getting a heart attack on the wedding stage, reported freepressjournal.in. The deceased bride has been identified as Shivangi Sharma, daughter of Rajpal Sharma.

According to media reports, Shivangi was getting married to one Vivek, a resident of Buddheshwar Mohalla, Lucknow. Their wedding was conducted as per the Vedic rituals.

Shivangi and Vivek along with their family members and friends were so happy over their marriage. However, their happiness was marred with sadness and shockwaves as the bride suffered from a heart attack during the ‘varmala’ rituals.

Soon, Shivangi was taken to Kasmandi Kala Hospital, where she was declared dead by the doctors.

Moments before Shivangi’s death were captured on camera and a clip of her wedding with Vivek is now going viral on different social media platforms after it was shared on the Twitter handle of GoyalExpress.

Watch the viral video here: