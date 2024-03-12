Black Panther spotted again in Odisha recently

Bhubaneswar: A black panther was again spotted in Odisha recently. IFS officer and Odisha’s Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF) Susanta Nanda shared picture of the Black Panther on his X handle on Tuesday.

Susanta Nanda took to X and shared the image of the wild animal. The caption of the post reads, “This ghost of the forest was first captured in 2018 in Sundergarh. Heartening to inform that it was again recaptured in camera trap recently, putting to rest all the speculations that was raised by few in public domain.”

Earlier in November 2023 the Black Panther had also been spotted.

It is to be noted that the Black Panther had been first spotted in 2018 in the forest of Sundergarh district. Then, the animal had been spotted in Garjanpahad Reserve Forest of Hemagiri range under Sundargarh forest division.

