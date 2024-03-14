Bihar youth makes smart helmet for bike that can prevent theft

A Bihar youth has made a smart helmet for bike which can prevent theft. Once you take out the helmet from your head, the engine of the bike will stop automatically. The engine can’t be switched on still you do not wear the helmet. That means, wherever you may have parked your bike, once the smart helmet is with you and you have not worn it, your bike is safe. Nobody can start the engine although he has the key or he manually kicks to start.

Reportedly, a 20 year old engineering student from Patna has come up with this smart helmet form bike that would prevent your bike to move unless you wear them.

Apart from the aforementioned feature, the said smart helmet for bike is also very strong which does not breaks even if it is thrown on the road. Hence, it provides complete safety to the rider.

Reportedly, a link has been established between the bike and the helmet through a specialized device. The founder of this smart helmet is RK Kesari who also runs a Start-up along with his three friends/partners.

Reportedly, Kesari had a close friend who lost his life in a bike accident. This sad episode reportedly fuelled the young engineer to come up with a helmet with ultimate safety features.

These smart helmet has the price range between Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,900.

A video was posted by user upscworldofficial to Instagram on March 4 and the video has so far garnered more than 596k likes.

“…Each helmet incorporates an ABS-100 solar inverter battery and comes with a smart kit. The kit includes a device that must be installed on the bike. In normal mode, the helmet functions like a regular one, but in automatic mode, wearing the helmet becomes a prerequisite to start the vehicle. Additionally, the helmet features a built-in charging point, ensuring a battery life of at least 15 days once fully charged,” caption of the video on Instagram reads.