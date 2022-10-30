‘Big animal deep emotion’ for its tired mahout, video breaks the Internet

Several videos of animals go viral on the internet. Now, a video of an elephant is doing rounds on different social media platforms. The short clip depicts a beautiful bond between an elephant and its mahout and netizens are highly gushing over the jumbo’s level of understanding and cuteness.

In the now-viral video shared on Instagram kerala_elephants, an elephant can be seen pampering and comforting his tired mahout. The way that elephant comforted its owner is a delight to watch.

“The relationship and bond between an elephant and its mahout are unique and precious, when it is nurtured in the right way when the relationship is nurtured in an ethical way, it is a relationship of respect and love, that soon turns into a deep bond” reads the caption of the clip.

Watch Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kerala Elephants പൂരനായകൻ (@kerala_elephants)

So far, the video has garnered more than 36k likes and tons of comments. Netizens flocked to the comment section to express their reaction to the adorable video. Many filled the box with heart-eye emojis.

Though the video is getting viral based on the emotional part of the elephant, some convey that it is actually trying to peep into the mobile screen that the mahout is watching. We are not sure which angle is true, but it is obvious that elephants are the most innocent and loveable animals in the world. They are the bigger animals with the softest heart ever.