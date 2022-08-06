Balenciaga’s trash bag costs Rs 1.4 lakhs: Netizens call it a social experiment

France based luxury fashion house Balenciaga has managed to create a buzz over the internet yet again with its “interesting” take on fashion.

Earlier, the fashion brand introduced ‘Rubbish bin’ shoes from the winter 2022 collection that created a stir on the Internet. However, months later the brand has announced the launch of its “Trash Pouch” from the same collection. The latest product that has finally hit the market is inspired by- as one would guess- garbage bags!

The new launch has left Internet divided as some people are treating it as a joke, while others think it is a good addition to their wardrobe.

This newly launched glossy drawstring bag is made out of calfskin leather and has the brand’s logo as well, placed rather discreetly. The drawstrings can be pulled to close the bag before being tied up to secure the contents. It is presently available in four colours– the standard hefty bag black, solid Glad-esque white, as well as yellow and blue.

According to the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna Gvasalia the highly criticised Winter 22 collection isn’t a joke. In fact, it is an effort to reflect the despair caused by the war going on in Ukraine. However, in an interview with Women’s Wear Daily he said, “I couldn’t miss an opportunity to make the most expensive trash bag in the world, because who doesn’t love a fashion scandal?”

The “Trash Pouch” has been severely criticized by internet users, with people calling it rude and insensitive. It has also caused a huge wave of memes trolling these bags. People are calling the product a joke, while some others claim that Balenciaga is ‘clearly conducting a social experiment.’

Take a look at how others reacted:

BALENCIAGA IS SELLING THE BLACK TRASH BAG FOR US$1000+. HIGH FASHION TROLLING US. — THE EMPEROR; (@basikarlyKarolo) August 6, 2022

Balenciaga trash bag I’m now convinced Balenciaga is a huge social experiment to see who willingly spends money on literal trash 😂 pic.twitter.com/mmMVgzILGz — Maulice🎈 (@Mauliccee) August 5, 2022