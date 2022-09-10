Apple founder Steve Jobs’ daughter Eve Jobs shares a humorous meme about iPhone 14 The iPhone 14 series has been launched across the globe and the internet has been flooded with memes about various aspects of the smartphone.

The story (containing the meme) shared by Eve Jobs shows a man holding a shirt which is identical to the one he is wearing. The text in the meme reads, “Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple’s announcement today.” As the iPhone 14 and iPhone 13 are similar to each other, it has resulted in concerns among Apple fans and enthusiast alike.

The new series of Apple’s flagship devices include iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 14 series misses the mini model which its previous flagship series offered to the customers. The iPhone 14 with 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus with 6.7-inch display are priced at Rs 79,900 and Rs 89,900, respectively. While the iPhone 14 Pro are on the premium side. The iPhone 14 Pro has a starting price of Rs 1,29,900 and iPhone 14 Pro Max at Rs 1,39,900.

The key similarities of the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 14 are mentioned below.