Anupam Kher buys comb from street vendor Raju, watch viral video

Anupam Kher buys comb. Though this sounds a little bit awkward because ‘BALD AND BEAUTIFUL’ Anupam Kher will never have a reason to buy a comb.

Even, the veteran Bollywood actor asks the same thing to Raju, the street vendor from whom he bought a piece of comb as the seller insisted. The heart-warming video has gone viral earning a huge 2, 577, 128 likes merely in two days after getting posted to Insta.

Anupam Kher himself shared the video on his Instagram handle with original audio. The caption of the video reads, “BALD AND BEAUTIFUL!! Funny Encounter in Mumbai: Raju sells combs on the streets of Mumbai! I will never have a reason to buy a comb. But it was his birthday. And he felt if I buy one it will be a good beginning for him. I was sure he had seen better days in life. His smile was infectious and inspirational! If you ever see him please buy his combs. Doesn’t matter if you have hair or not! He will brighten your day with his simple persona!”

We can see in the video that an old street vendor comes near the vehicle of the veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher who downed the window to talk to him.

The old man, who was aware of the fact that the person with whom he is interacting is Anupam Kher, insisted him to buy a comb adding that it is his birthday.

Anupam Kher, with a smile (audio only) answers that he has hardly any work with a comb (because he is bald and beautiful). Yet, Raju says this is his birthday and if Kher would buy a piece of comb, it will be a good beginning for him.

Getting impressed with the ‘simple persona’ of the old man Kher buys a piece of comb and pays him much more than the price. The happy street vendor walks away.

The video posted two days ago, has not only earned a huge number of likes, but it has many interesting comments. And most of the people have praised Anupam Kher and the vendor. Here are a few interesting comments for the video.

“The purest smile I have seen in a while”

“Sir this is so sweet”

“Sir , you are good human being. God Bless”

“Best reel i saw today”

“Yaar ye uncle kitne cute hai”

“how sweetly he asked: “aap anupam kher ho?”

“U probably made his life. small gestures big impact.”

“How sweetly he acknowledged a Celebrity like Anupam jee and was so happily happy that he was talking to a Celebrity and yet he did not do anything big about it. So many of the people out there should learn his calm and poise. He chose to work instead of begging”

Watch the video here: