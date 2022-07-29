Amazing! Bird nails backflips like a pro gymnast: Watch Viral Video

Internet is a powerhouse of funny and amazing videos, especially of animals. Similarly, a video of a beautiful bird doing backflips like a pro gymnast is going viral on all social media platforms.

In the video, the bird can be seen doing backflips not once, not twice but thrice without failing even once.

The now viral video was first shared on Twitter by the handle named Prisoners Dilemma Club. The caption in the post read, “Don’t mind me and my bird flips with.”

Don’t mind me and my bird flips with https://t.co/6rTo2sP1Sv 🕊pic.twitter.com/Qnh0s0vCWl — Prisoners Dilemma Club (@prisonersdilem5) April 22, 2022

So far, the video has garnered more than 4,57,000 views and several comments expressing their shock over the bird doing backflips with such an ease.

Lauding the bird’s unique skill, a Twitter user wrote, “This is the first time I notice that. This type of pigeon always plays when he is flying” and another comment read, “This pigeon is suffering from somersaulting a seizure mostly attack pigeons ,a molecular disequilibrium that’s the reason he is flipping backward..”

Take a look at how others reacted:

Wow awesome — Karen Cogger (@KarenCogger1) April 22, 2022

Show off 😂🤣😂🤣 — 🌊 🇨🇦 vax up mask up & boost 🇨🇦🇲🇾 (@BaronSnow3) April 22, 2022