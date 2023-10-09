7th Pay Commission: Central employees to get this much salary if DA rises by 4 per cent

As the festive season has begun across the country, it is expected that the central government might announce a 4 per cent DA for the employees between Navratri and Diwali.

According to media reports, the central government is likely to announce a 4 per cent DA hike against the 3 per cent expected earlier. The hike will come into effective from July 1, 2023, in announced by the government.

As per the report of ET, the central government is likely to announce a 4 per cent DA hike as per the formula for DA calculation based on the latest Consumer Price Index for Industrial Workers (CPI-IW). Once the DA is increased by 4 per cent, it will reach 46 per cent.

Now let us know how much salary hike the central employees will get if the government announces a 4 per cent DA hike:

If a central employee gets a monthly salary of Rs 50,000 with Rs 15,000 as the basic pay, he or she is getting Rs 6,300 salary hike with the current 42 per cent of the DA.

However, if the government employee hikes the DA by 4 per cent, the employee will get a monthly salary hike of Rs 6,900 per month, which is Rs 600 higher.

It is to be noted here that the employees are given dearness allowance (DA) while the pensioners are given the dearness relief (DR).

(With inputs from news18.com)