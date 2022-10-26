22-feet-long python swallows 54-year old woman in Indonesia

Indonesia is home to a large variety of wildlife. Among them is the giant reticulated python (Malayopython reticulatus) which is also known to be the longest snake in the world. In a terrifying incident, a 22-feet-long python swallowed a woman whole in Indonesia.

According to the police, the 54-year old woman who has been as Jahrah had been missing since Sunday. She had reportedly gone out into the rubber plantations to collect rubber and never returned home.

Even though her husband tried searching for her, all he could find was her jacket, headscarf, sandal, and knife.

The following day he returned to the site where he had found his wife’s belongings the next day along with a search party consisting of some local people. However, to their absolute horror, they stumbled upon an enormous snake with a bloated stomach. This was a sign that the reptile had managed to find a sizeable meal.

A volunteer carefully held the snake’s head in place with a stick while the others proceeded to hit it above the bloated section. After killing the snake they cut it into sections and upon splitting open the bloated part, they made an astonishing discovery. Turns out the woman they had been looking for since the last couple of days was inside the snake’s stomach!

According to the head of the local Terjun Gajah village, Anto, the snake must have bit the woman and coiled itself around her to suffocate her before swallowing her. He estimate that the entire process would have taken about two hours.

He also mentioned that earlier they had found a 27-feet-long python, but that one had managed to escape. The villagers are now worried that this snake might cause harm to them if it is not caught. The incident has scared the villagers and put them on edge.

Watch the video showing the python that swallows the woman.

The following video contains graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised.

Video Credits: YouTube / YardNews