2 brothers turn car into helicopter in Uttar Pradesh, watch viral video

New Delhi: Two brothers reportedly turned their Wagon R car into a helicopter recently in Uttar Pradesh. They reportedly did to so that they can put the innovated vehicle on hire during marriage processions to earn good. A video of the said vehicle has gone viral on social media.

User Priya Singh posted the video to X platform (formerly Twitter) on March 17 and within these few days, it has garnered more than 72k views. He posted the caption in Hindi and wrote that two brothers from Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh upgraded their car into a helicopter. Yet, when they had taken the vehicle to a shop for denting and painting, Police seized the ‘desi-jugaad’ vehicle.

Have you ever seen a helicopter being driven on the road? Sounds absurd, does it not? What is mind-boggling is that this absurdity has been turned into reality by two brothers recently in Uttar Pradesh.

These brothers hail from Ambedkar Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh. They modified their old WagonR car into a make-shift helicopter with hopes of making a lot of money.

The idea behind their bizarre attempt was that they wanted to use this contraption in wedding and thread ceremonies.

Decorating cars with flowers and ribbons has been a tradition during these special events for a long time. And these brothers decided to capitalise on this concept by doing something unique. They attached a fan on top of the car and a helicopter tail to the back.

However, everything did not go as planned because the police seized their so-called helicopter. This happened while they were driving it to a paint shop to get some artwork done on it.

They were stopped by the traffic police and their car was subsequently seized.

As per Police the brothers had not taken any prior permission to modify their car. Besides, the vehicle was deemed unsafe to be rolled on the road.

Following the seizure of the vehicle, the brothers ended up paying a fine and were instructed to not use the car in the future.

