Viral video: Stray dogs encounter robot dog at IIT Kanpur, watch how they reacted

Presently, robots have a great importance in human’s life. However, they are not available widely but still some technical places have different types of robot including humanoid robots and even animal robots. Meanwhile, a video of two to three stray dogs encountering to a robot dog at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur is going viral over the internet. The dogs’ reaction to robot dog is astonishing for the netizens.

The video has been shared on social media platform Instagram by @dr.mukesh.bangar. In the video, a dog is seen curiously running around the robot dog, while two others are seen following it. The little real dog is later seen trying to playfully engage with the robotic dog as the latter tries to go away from it.

The viral clip has been accompanied with a caption that read, “Funny incident happens with robot dog vs real dog.” After going viral, the visual have garnered over 4 lakh views, while, nearly, 15 thousand Instagram users have liked the clip.

Reacting to the video, one user said, “He’ll go back and tell his friends but they won’t believe his story!” Another person wrote, “Science meets reality.”

Meanwhile, a third person said, “Even the dogs are getting replaced in future.” Adding to this, another user wrote, “Tragic, AI is taking dog’s jobs too.” A fifth user commented, “’He is like, that’s a Terminator dog. Judgement day is coming.” Another Instagram user said, “Bro gonna get bullied by street dog.”