12-foot King Cobra pays visit to Zoho’s CEO, photos viral

The CEO and founder of Chennai-based tech firm Zoho, Sridhar Vembu, recently shared a photo a 12-foot long King Cobra on Twitter that paid him a visit during his stay in a village at Tamil Nadu.

In the picture Vembu can be seen holding the snake along with a group of forest rangers. He also added an interesting caption to his post that reads, “A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it.” “A very auspicious day!” he added.

A rare 12 feet long King Cobra paid us a visit. Our awesome local forest rangers arrived and caught it for release in the nearby hills. Here is the brave me attempting to touch it 🤓 A very auspicious day! 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ipf5ss7sU5 — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) September 21, 2021

The video was uploaded on Tuesday, and in less than 24 hours the posts have garnered a lot of attention from the netizens. The images are going viral as it currently sits at 11.2k likes and 1114 retweets.

The businessman also later added some information on his chain tweet below that reads, “The presence of a lot of snakes indicates the health of the local environment. Therefore it is perfectly rational to celebrate the presence of snakes. If we make the whole ecosystem sterile, it won’t be just the snakes that we will lose.”

Zoho Corporation is an Indian multinational technology company that makes web-based business tools.