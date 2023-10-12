104-year-old woman, who recently set world record for oldest skydiver, passes away

The 104-year-old woman, who recently set a world record for being the oldest skydiver, reportedly passed away last Sunday. The celebrated American old woman named Dorothy Hoffner took a leap from an aircraft on October 1 successfully. This was registered as a Guinness World Record for the oldest woman skydiving.

The Metro News published about the death of Ms Hoffner. “A 104-year-old woman died peacefully in her sleep – days after breaking the world record for oldest person to skydive,” reported Metro News.

It is to be noted that on October 1 the old lady successfully made the skydiving. With her feat, she established that age is just a number.

Reportedly, during her first skydive, Dorothy needed a little nudge to jump out of the plane, but not this time. This brave lady insisted on being the one to lead the jump from a whopping 13,500 feet in the air (that’s about 4,100 meters). She remained remarkably calm and confident throughout the experience.

Dorothy’s thrilling skydive adventure lasted about seven minutes. After landing, her friends rushed to congratulate her, and someone brought her red walker.