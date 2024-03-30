Youth commits suicide after killing mother in Odisha’s Angul district

Angul: In a shocking incident, a youth reportedly committed suicide after allegedly killing his mother in Angul district of Odisha on Friday.

The bodies of the youth and his mother were recovered today. The incident took place in the Bhaludhari Sahi of Balaram Prasad village under NALCO Police Station limits in the district. Suspecting it to be a case of murder Police have initiated investigation.

The deceased woman has been identified as Droupadi Sahu while her son has been identified as Ranjit Sahu of Bhauldhari Sahi.

As per reports, the youth allegedly slit the neck of his mother with the help of a sharp weapon yesterday. After committing the crime, he reportedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling with the help of a rope.

Following the incident and after getting information Police reached the spot and started investigation. A case has been registered in this connection. The scientific team is also on the spot and carrying out investigation.

