Railways to run 20 Summer Special Trains from and towards East Coast Railway jurisdiction

Bhubaneswar: With the aim to meet the additional demand of the train traffic in view of the summer holidays, the Indian railways has decided to run a total of 20 Summer Special Trains from and towards the East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

According to reports, the 20 Summer Special Trains will run towards different destinations of the country. Below is the list of the 20 Summer Special Trains that will run from and towards East Coast Railway jurisdiction.

Puri-Shalimar Bi-Weekly Summer Special Train: 08483/08484 Puri-Shalimar-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 2350hrs on every Sunday & Wednesday between 21st April to 30th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Shalimar will leave at 1945hrs on every Monday and Thursday between 22nd April to 1st July 2024. Puri-Nizamuddin Weekly Summer Special Train: 08475/08476 Puri-Nizamuddin-Puri Summer Special Train from Puri will leave at 0450hrs on every Friday between 19th April to 28th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Nizamuddin will leave at 2335hrs on every Saturday between 20th April to 29th June 2024. Malatipatapur (Puri)-Shalimar Weekly Summer Special Train: 02839/02840 Shalimar-Malatipatapur (Puri)-Shalimar Summer Special Train from Shalimar will leave at 2125hrs on every Sunday between 14th April to 30th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Malatipatapur will leave at 2350hrs on every Monday between 15th April to 1st July 2024. Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur Weekly Summer Special Train: 02811/02812 Bhubaneswar-Yesvantpur-Bhubaneswar Summer Special Train from Bhubaneswar will leave at 1915hrs on every Saturday between 13th April to 25th May 2024. In the return direction, this train from Yesvantpur will leave at 0500hrs on every Monday between 15th April to 27th May 2024. Brahmapur-Surat Weekly Summer Special Train: 09069/09070 Surat-Brahmapur-Surat Summer Special Train from Surat will leave at 1420hrs on every Wednesday between 17th April to 26th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Brahmapur will leave at 0330hrs on every Friday between 19th April to 28th 2024. Sambalpur-Pune Weekly Summer Special Train: 08327/08328 Sambalpur-Pune-Sambalpur Summer Special Train from Sambalpur will leave at 2200hrs on every Sunday between 14th April to 30th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Pune will leave at 0915hrs on every Tuesday between 16th April to 2nd July 2024. Sambalpur-Guwahati Weekly Summer Special Train: 08351/08352 Sambalpur-Guwahati-Sambalpur Summer Special Train from Sambalpur will leave at 1850hrs on every Monday between 22nd April to 24th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Guwahati will leave at 0800hrs on every Wednesday between 24th April to 26th June 2024. Visakhapatnam-Kollam Summer Special: 08539/08540 Visakhapatnam-Kollam-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 0820hrs on every Wednesday between 17th April to 3rd July 2024. In the return direction, this train from Kollam will leave at 1935hrs on every Thursday between 18th April to 4th July 2024. Visakhapatnam-Kurnool Summer Special: 08585/08586 Visakhapatnam-Kurnool-Visakhapatnam Summer Special Train from Visakhapatnam will leave at 1735hrs on every Tuesday between 2nd April to 25th June 2024. In the return direction, this train from Kurnool will leave at 1530hrs on every Wednesday between 3rd April to 26th June 2024. Bhubaneswar-Chennai Weekly Special Train: 06073/06074 Chennai-Bhubaneswar-Chennai Special Train leaving from Chennai on every Monday and from Bhubaneswar on every Tuesday will continue to run up to 4th June 2024. Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad Special Train: 02832/02831 Bhubaneswar-Dhanbad-Bhubaneswar Special Train leaving from Bhubaneswar and Dhanbad Daily will continue to run up to 29th June from Bhubaneswar and up to 30th June 2024 from Dhanbad. Puri-Patna Special Train: 08439/08440 Puri-Patna-Puri Special Train leaving from Puri on every Saturday and from Patna on every Sunday will continue to run up to 30th June 2024. Puri-Patna Special Train: 03230/03229 Patna-Puri-Patna Special Train leaving from Patna on every Thursday and from Puri on every Friday will continue to run up to 26th July 2024. Puri-Bhanjapur (Baripada) Special Train: 08011/08012 Puri-Bhanjapur-Puri Special Train leaving from Bhanjapur on every Thursday & Saturday and from Puri on every Friday and Sunday will continue to run up to 30th June 2024. Puri-Santragachhi Special Train: 02837/02838 Santragachhi-Puri-Santragachhi Special Train leaving from Santragachhi on every Friday and from Puri on every Saturday will continue to run up to 29th June 2024. Brahmapur-Ernakulam Weekly Jansadharan Special Train. (Unreserved): 06087/06088 Ernakulam-Brahmapur-Ernakulam Jansadharan Special Train leaving from Ernakulam on every Saturday and from Brahmapur on every Monday will continue to run up to 27th May 2024. Cuttack-Hyderabad Special Train: 07165/07166 Hyderabad-Cuttack-Hyderabad Special Train leaving from Hyderabad on every Tuesday and from Cuttack on every Wednesday will continue to run up to 20th JUne 2024. Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad Special: 08579/08580 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam Special Train leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Wednesday and from Secunderabad on every Thursday will continue to run up to 27th June 2024. Visakhapatnam-Tirupati Special: 08583/08584 Visakhapatnam-Tirupati-Visakhapatnam Special Train leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Monday and from Tirupati on every Tuesday will continue to run up to 25th June 2024. Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru Special: 08543/08544 Visakhapatnam-Bengaluru-Visakhapatnam Special Train leaving from Visakhapatnam on every Sunday and from Bengaluru on every Monday will continue to run up to 1st July 2024.

The railways is also running the following 12 pairs of long distance Special Trains through ECoR jurisdiction between important destinations of the country: