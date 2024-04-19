White tigress ‘Sneha’ dies at Nandankanan Zoo

Odisha
By Subadh Nayak
white tigress sneha dies

Bhubaneswar: In a saddening incident for the animal lovers, white tigress ‘Sneha’ died at the Bhubaneswar-based Nandankanan Zoological Park on Friday.

According to reports, the 14-year-old tigress fell sick yesterday following which it was under medication and was administered saline and medicines. However, it breathed its last this morning.

Sneha was born on March 1, 2010 to Royal Bengal tiger Nishan and white tigress Kusum. She had delivered three cubs, Mousumi (female), Chinu (male) and rare melanistic Vicky (male), on August 5, 2016, and Luv and Kush during her second pregnancy.

She gave birth to three normal male tiger cubs, Rakesh, Rocky and Banshi on March 28, 2021.

