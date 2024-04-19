Notice on Odisha school summer holidays till June 15 goes viral, know what police say

Cuttack: Taking a serious note of the ongoing severe heatwave condition, the Odisha government had announced closure of all schools between April 18 and April 20.

As the mercury rose to the 44 degree Celsius mark in Odisha today for the first time this year and the prediction of the weather department for further rise of temperature at least for the next two days, it was expected that the State government would extend the closure of the schools.

Amid such scenario, a notification with the letter head of the Information and Public Relations Department has come to the fore and is going viral claiming that schools in Odisha will remain closed till June 15 for summer holidays.

However, the Odisha Police termed the notification as fake and requested people not to believe in such rumours. “It has come to our attention that a fake news regarding school holidays till 15th June, 2024 has been circulated on social media due to heatwave conditions. It is punishable to cause public confusion by spreading such fake news,” warned the state police.