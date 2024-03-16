Waterlogging in Bhadrak CHC, medicines worth lakhs damaged

Basudevpur: Reports say that there has been waterlogging in Bhadrak CHC and medicines worth lakhs have been damaged. The hospital has been flooded with rain water.

Reports say that the doctors, staff and patients are forced to wade through the corridor full of water. The flood was caused by the little bit of rain, the community health center (CHC) in Basudevpur municipality of Bhadrak districtwas affected.

However as a result, any patient who visited the hospital for treatment faced a problem. The government had developed the Basudevpur hospital by spending crores of rupees. The common people are facing a number of problems due to the incompetent departmental officials.

It is better not to mention the condition of the hospital in the rain. A lot of money has been spent on the hospital but the departmental officer has forgotten to drain the water. Due to the failure of the drainage system, the water cannot be drained.

Flooding has occurred in front of the hospital as the new hospital has been made by burying the existing drainage system. The water is also seeping into the medicine shop inside the hospital premises, medicines worth lakhs of rupees have been wet and destroyed. It has been demanded that the departmental officials look into it immediately and arrange for water drainage.

