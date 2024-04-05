WATCH: CM Naveen Patnaik takes updates about developmental work in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has been seen in a video taking updates on various developmental works in the state of Odisha, said reports on Friday.

According to reports, the CM is calling people to understand developmental work. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik is closely monitoring various improvement works by talking to common people on the phone.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik in the video is seen asking how the school funding, temple and other construction work is progressing and whether it has been completed. He further asked whether they were happy or not.

According to reports, Naveen even asks people if their children are happy. People in the video can be heard expressing their happiness by answering CM Naveen’s questions. This video has been uploaded on the social media Instagram by 5T Chairman VK Pandian.

Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates Kalinga TV is now on WhatsApp. Join today to get latest Updates

WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO HERE: