Union Minister Gadkari sanctions Rs 374.17 Crore for NH projects in Odisha

New Delhi: With the aim to provide better transport facilities which would boost economy in Odisha’s Sambalpur district, the Union government has sanctioned Rs 374.17 Crore for National Highway projects.

Informing about the development, Nitin Gadkari, the Minister for Road Transport & Highways on his X handle said that in Odisha, an allocation of Rs 374.17 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 3.5 Km long 6-lane flyover at Ainthapalli junction and a 2-lane ROB (LHS) on NH-53 (formerly NH-6) in the Sambalpur district, Odisha, utilizing the EPC mode.

The Minister further said that the proposed 6-lane flyover aims to alleviate heavy traffic congestion at Ainthapali Chowk. Additionally, the project incorporates the construction of a 2-lane ROB, previously excluded from the Teleibani-Sambalpur 4-lanning project on NH-53.