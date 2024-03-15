Odisha: Rules simplified for MACP and PH.D

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday approved the following service facilities for the teachers and staff of fully aided private colleges of the State.

As per reports, the Modified Assured Career Progression Scheme (MACP scheme) provided under the Odisha Revised Pay Scale Rules, 2017 has been simplified for the benefit of teaching and non-teaching staff of the fully aided private colleges of the State.

Now the MACP will be determined on the basis of the date of receipt of first grant instead of the date of receipt of 100% grant.

Further, to attract talented lecturers in the teaching profession in the fully aided private colleges, special steps have been taken so that they can pursue the Ph.D degree without any hassle.

As per the information, two advance increments in the appropriate pay scale at entry level only, (only in lecturer position) will be granted as incentive to faculty members for acquiring additional qualification of Ph.D. during employment.

It is to be noted that during the district visit of 5T Chairman VK Pandian, the teaching and non-teaching staff of fully aided colleges employed in different parts of the state had brought this matter to the notice of the 5T Chairman.

Also read: SRC Puts Collector On Alerts As IMD Predicts Rain In Odisha