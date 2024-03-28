Unbearable heat in Odisha, temperature to cross 40 degree Celsius in state by April

Bhubaneswar: Heat continues to prevail in most parts of Odisha. Temperature in the state is likely to soar even higher in the coming days. From coastal to interior, all parts of Odisha will experience unbearable heat.

Temperature in Odisha is likely to increase from the beginning of April. Mercury will rise above 40 degree Celsius in most parts across Western and interior Odisha.

As per predictions by the Regional Meteorological Department in Bhubaneswar, temperature will increase by two to three degree Celsius in the next couple of days. The nighttime temperature across the state will also rise by two to three degree Celsius.

Currently, the weather in Odisha continues to remain dry. By March 30, some parts of Odisha might witness slight rainfall under the influence of Western Storm. On March 31, there is a possibility of light to moderate rainfall in Mayurbhanj, Sundargarh, Bhadrak, Jajpur, and more. This has been forecasted by the regional Meteorological department.

Also Read: Five places in Odisha boil at temperature of 38 degrees or more