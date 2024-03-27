Five places in Odisha boil at temperature of 38 degrees or more

Bhubaneswar: As many as five places in Odisha boiled at temperature of 38 degrees or more today, informed the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the latest bulletin of the weather department, 38.5 degree Celsius was the highest temperature of the day which was witnessed at Boudh. This was followed by Nayagarh as it recoded 38.2 degrees.

Likewise, 38 Celsius temperature was recoded at Bhawanipatna, Balangir and Malkangiri.

Similarly, Rayagada and Nabarangpur witnessed 37 degrees Celsius while temperature of 37.2, 37.4, 37.6 and 37.8degrees was reported from Chandbali, Jharsuguda, Talcher and Paralakhemundi.

The maximum temperature (day temperature) is expected to rise gradually by 2-3 degree Celsius during next 3 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha, said the IMD adding that the Minimum temperature (night temperature) also gradually rise by 2-3 degree Celsius during the next 2 days and no large change thereafter at many places over the districts of Odisha.

The weatherman, meanwhile, has forecasted light rain at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and dry weather likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha till 8.30 AM tomorrow.